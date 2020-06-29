This Week’s Weather Forecast Calls For Sunny Days In Time For Canada Day

This week’s weather forecast calls for a few sunnier days ahead, in time for Canada Day.

However, Monday will be the nicest of all with pure sunny skies and 23 degree weather. The UV index is at level eight, meaning it’s a good day to soak up the sun.

The weather will start to decline the next day, however, with 21 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. According to Environment Canada, there will be a 30% chance of rain, Tuesday.

By Wednesday, Vancouver will see about the same with 20 degrees and a 30% chance of rain again. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, which will hopefully clear up as the day progresses.

Thursday calls for pure clouds and rain, with 21 degrees before things pick up again, Friday. Gearing up for the weekend, we’ll see a 21 degree day, with pure sun.

So how will you enjoy the weather on Canada Day this year?

