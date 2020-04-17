This Weekend Weather Forecast Calls For Blue Skies And High Temperatures

Vancouverites can expect another gorgeous sunny weekend, as the weather forecast calls for blue skies and high temperatures.

There may be more clouds in the morning Friday, but that will clear up later in the day. Temperatures are expected to hit 15 degrees with mostly sun and a 30% chance of rain overnight.

RELATED: Kits Reinforces Permit Parking To Discourage Non-residents From Visiting Beaches

We can expect similar weather throughout Saturday with a bit of clouds mixed with sun. The day will be slightly warmer at 16 degrees and 20 degrees inland, according to Environment Canada.

And by Sunday, we’ll still see another 16 degrees, but it will be all sun all day. Inland will see about 20 degrees.

So, if you want to enjoy the bright weather forecast this weekend, remember the importance of social distancing.

For more stories around B.C., head to our News section.