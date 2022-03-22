This Is The Burnaby Spa People Visit To Be Cradled By Another Adult

Being held by another adult stranger in a pool may seem odd for some, but it’s also relaxing for others. For proponents of Watsu, or shiatsu in water, it’s about letting go of conflict, not holding on.

Watsu is a form of water therapy whereby the client is supported, held, massaged, swished and swayed floating in water by a certified practitioner.

For many the idea of being free held and gently touched in a pool might induce stress not relieve it, but Watsu has practitioners all over the world, including one in Burnaby.

One Facebook reviewer of the service said “Watsu was one of the most joyous physical therapy experiences I’ve ever had.”

Diana Cheng, Metro Vancouver’s sole practitioner, didn’t just randomly start offering this service. According to the Watsu registry, they have 442 hours of training. They also work as an energy healer in other capacities.

The combination of water heated to 35°C and being held up by water sounds like an ideal condition to work through stress, if one is willing to try energy healing.

A one and a half hour session costs $257.

