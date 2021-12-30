The Warmest Winter City In BC Is Closer Than You Think

With the recent blast of winter weather, you’re probably dreaming of escaping to somewhere a little warmer.

And while it’s not exactly “warm” right now, the warmest city in B.C. is actually only a ferry ride away.

This may come as a surprise, but our capital city on Vancouver Island is actually the warmest city you can visit during the winter season in B.C.

Warmest Winter City in BC

Victoria is not just the warmest in B.C. Planet Ware has listed Victoria as having the highest average temperatures in the country during the peak of winter.

In January, Victoria generally sits at an average daily high of 7.6°C and an average daily low of 1.5°C.

According to Travel Off Path, in a typical year, Victoria only sees one day where the temperature will drop below zero. And the average annual snowfall is pretty low, at only 25 centimeters.

The mild winters in Victoria are a big draw for a lot of people during the dead of winter. But the capital city also seems to come alive in the winter months, with lots to see and do.

Unlike other Canadian cities, Victoria doesn’t completely shut down in the winter time. In fact, one of its most popular attractions, the Butchart Gardens remains open and is even lit up for the occasion.

The city’s many parks are also the perfect place to go for a stroll in the winter, without freezing. Try Beacon Hill Park or just walk around the magnificent inner harbour.

Some other favourite winter activities in Victoria include afternoon tea at the Fairmont Empress, perusing the Royal BC Museum, horse-drawn trolley rides through the scenic city and historical walks through Chinatown.

