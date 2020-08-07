Walmart Is Making Face Masks Mandatory Across All B.C. Stores

If you’re heading to Walmart soon, you’re going to have to remember your face mask.

The department store is making masks mandatory as of August 12th to ensure safety for both staff and customers. Walmart had mandated masks at its U.S. stores in April, but is now extending the rule for Canada.

“Safety continues to be Walmart’s number one priority and we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” said Walmart Canada.

In addition to face masks, Walmart said it will continue to use other COVID-19 safety measures amid the pandemic.

That includes increasing cleaning across the store and for shopping carts, limiting capacity, using plexiglass barriers at registers and keeping floor markers to direct shoppers through one-way isles.

The store also performs temperature checks on all employees before each shift—just as Tim Hortons does.

