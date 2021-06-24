Vancouver’s Favourite Cruise-in Joint From The 60s Still Serves Burgers Today

For 46 years this burger joint was a landmark. A popular fast food spot in pop-culture dating back to the 1960’s.

It has a cruise lot and well-known as a stopover on the then popular Kingsway driving strip. It served as meetups, a place to grab a bit, and just hang out.

Fast forward to today, although no longer at the same location Wally’s burgers still exists and still has delicious burgers.

A Look Back At Wally’s Burgers

Wally’s burgers was a popular drive-in burger joint located at 2703 Kingsway, across from Norquay Park in Vancouver. It was a 3-storey building with a neon sign, exactly what 60s diner dreams are made of.

The original owner, Wally Stritzel, opened the restaurant in 1962 and came up with fresh quality burgers along with shakes and floats.

Some of the most popular creations included the Chuckwagon Burger or the Deluxe Wagon burger – 2 beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with Wally’s sauce and served on a Wagon bun.

With a side of fries or a hot dog, you even could add hotdogs or a fried egg into the meal. However, known of this would be complete without their best known Wally’s Top Secret Relish sauce.

While it was popular, Stritzel sold in the 70’s after McDonald’s came up in the neighbourhood. Wally’s Burgers did go on for 30 more years under 2 different owners, it finally closing its doors in March 2008, and the land was converted into condos.

Thankfully, it was reopened in 2010, and those that want to enjoy these burgers today can do so. There are currently two locations, one at the Killarney Centre in Vancouver and another at Cates Park in North Vancouver. You can check out their new locations online, and enjoy a bite from the past.

