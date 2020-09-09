This September, the highly-anticipated Surrey Fusion Festival is going virtual, and would-be attendees can still be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes.

The cultural festivities will kick off with a 90-minute virtual livestream on September 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live, followed by a month-long cultural video series featuring up to 30 “how-to” cooking, dance and arts and crafts tutorials posted on social media to continue the ultimate celebration of food, music and culture.

Virtual Surrey Fusion Festival Livestream

While you may remember it as being a festival featuring a ton of live performances and food from over 50 different countries —this year’s virtual version will bring all that excitement into your living room.

The livestream will feature traditional foods, art and music from cultures across the globe so guests will be able to experience a whole different world without ever having to leave home.

The family-friendly segments will include cultural performances, musical entertainment, Indigenous education, dance lessons, kids activities, as well as art and cooking tutorials.

This year’s lineup includes:

Alisa Blanc

BC World Music Collective

Buckman Coe

Desmond Williams

Edgar Muenala

Eirie Borne Irish Dance Company

Francis Arevalo

George Leach

Illest Illusionz

Jacky Yenga

James Jones

Mad Riddim

Nahualli Folklore Society

Nigel & Rebecca Baker-Grenier

Robert Davidson

Royal Academy of Bhangra

Rup Loops

Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson

Vancouver Okinawa Taiko

Viewers can also learn more about the history of Surrey and improve their knowledge of Indigenous peoples during presentations from the City of Surrey’s Museum, Heritage and Performing Arts Centres.

How To Watch It

Guests can tune in to the broadcast for free on Saturday, September 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon on either Facebook or YouTube Live.

Win Prizes

By participating in the virtual celebrations this year, guests have a chance to be featured in the Surrey Fusion Fest livestream and win some awesome prizes.

Submissions will be accepted for the following categories:

Cultural Dishes : Showcase the food that best represents your culture and heritage by sending in a photo of your creation.

Guten Tag, Konnichiwa, Hola – what is your language? Submit a video of yourself saying “hello” in your language to be featured.

All submissions will be entered to win one of two $200 gift cards to Uber Eats.

To enter, submit photos or videos to specialevents@surrey.ca. View the full contest rules here.

Culture Days Video Series

After the Fusion Festival livestream on September 26, the festivities will continue for another 4 weeks with an interactive cultural video series in participation with BC Culture Days.

Tune in to a variety of interactive and educational videos to learn how to cook, dance or create art from various cultures across the globe.

The month-long video series will feature up to 30 interactive videos being posted every day on the City’s Facebook and Instagram channels until the series end on October 25th.

Culture Days takes place at the end of every September, with thousands of people taking part in arts and culture related events across Canada.

How To Watch

Tune in to the Cultural Video Series free between September 25 to October 25 on Facebook or Instagram.

You can find all the recipes, and how-to videos from each culture on the Culture Days website once they’re posted.

The interactive components of this year’s virtual Surrey Fusion Fest makes it a must-see event this fall so don’t miss out on all the fun beginning September 26.

