Here’s Every Violation That Could Land You a Fine For “Unsafe Behaviour” in BC

With the on and off again change of restrictions, new ones, old ones, local vs non-essential travel ones, it has left many British Columbians wondering “what is actually against the orders?”

Although we may a lot about public violations or event-related ones, there are also a number of individual violation tickets being issued as well.

Like it or hate it, and it goes without saying there have been a lot of different reactions to the newest restrictions, we are summarizing those behaviours that can get you fined in B.C.

Violation Tickets Given To Individuals

Here is a rundown of some of the behaviours that will get you fined.

Travelling Between Health Regions

You can be fined $575, if you are travelling from one region to one you are restricted from for non-essential reasons. This has caused some confusion, as people have tried to make sense of what health authorities they belong to.

Mask Compliance

You can be fined $230 for not wearing a mask in public or indoors, unless you have an exemption. You can also be fined if you refuse to comply with an enforcement officer including being asked to leave a space, or engage in abusive behaviour in relation to the face coverings order.

Being On A Party Bus Or Limousine

If you are a passenger on a party bus or limousine, you can get a $230 ticket.

Attending An Event

If you are caught at an event or gathering you can get fined $575 or $230.

A $575 ticket will be issued if you:

Attend a non-compliant event or gathering

Encourage other people to attend a gathering or event unless it has an exemption

A $230 ticket will be issued if you:

Refuse to comply with the direction of an enforcement officer, including the direction to leave or disperse from the event or gathering

Engage in abusive or belligerent behaviour in relation to the order

At A Restaurant Or Bar

If you are consuming alcohol at a restaurant or bar after 11:00 pm, you can be fined $230. The same goes for if you are engaging in abusive behaviour towards a restaurant or bar employee in relation to the health orders.

For more clarification on the violations and fines, you can visit the B.C. Government website.

