Surrey Restaurant Asks For Help To Find Serial Plant Thief

A restaurant owner in South Surrey is asking the public for help in locating a serial plant thief.

The family-run Afghan Kitchen said someone has been returning to their location to steal flowers from the outdoor patio. The most recent incident, which happened earlier this month, was the third time someone has come to steal the flowers.

The first incident happened in mid-April where it seemed, “like it may have been some kids playing around,” said restaurant owner Zabi Sarwari to CTV News. “but two to three weeks after the first incident, we noticed our flowers were taken again.”

After the second thievery, the family installed an outside camera which caught the third theft on August 3rd. The video shows a woman getting out of a blue vehicle to grab some of the plants. The woman then puts them in the car before going back a second time to get more plants.

“This behaviour is atrocious,” stated the restaurant’s Instagram post. “After everything that has happened to the detriment of small businesses this year, we are disappointed right now.”

