VIDEO: Canadians in Coquitlam Told “Go Back To Where You Came From” by American

The Coquitlam mayor drew attention to a racist incident that happened at a park recently, calling the situation, “outrageous.”

Someone posted a video to Facebook, showing a white woman telling two young Iranian women to “go back where you came from.”

The incident happened after the young women broke off a branch of huckleberries at Minnekhada Regional Park. After the white woman began chastising the girls for it, they told her to mind her own business.

The following video contains language some people may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

That’s when the lady is heard saying, “go back where you came from, if you want to use language like that.”

The woman adds that she is from the U.S. herself. Mayor Richard Stewart called the incident “sad and tragic,” particularly when someone who is an immigrant themselves will judge others, likely basing it on the colour of their skin.

Metro Vancouver has seen a rise in racist events over the last few months, usually related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

