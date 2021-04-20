One of Granville’s Most Iconic Night Clubs Was Just Listed For Sale

If you ever wanted to own a nightclub, this may be your chance. The Venue Nightclub is officially for sale.
This popular spot has been a long standing Granville street party attraction since 2009. It has hosted many concerts and premier events inside their 8,000 sq-ft space.
After pumping out a decade worth of high volume sales, it was ready to reopen post-COVID. However, it has been confirmed that Venue nightclub has gone on sale.
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
The large club has two floors, 6,000 sq-ft on the main floor and 2,000 sq-ft in the mezzanine. This huge space also comes with: the lease, music and sound equipment, and liquor license.
- Location: 881 Granville Street, Downtown, Vancouver
- Years Established: 2009
- Sale Price: $998,000
- Size: 8,000 sq-ft
A Look Inside Venue Nightclub:
Whether you have memories at Venue Nightclub, or are interested in owning a club of your own, you can check out the full listing here.
