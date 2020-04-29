Someone Is Vandalizing Headstones At A Local Cemetery

Someone has been vandalizing headstones that are more than a century old at a Surrey cemetery.

The Surrey Historical Society posted several photos to social media, Sunday, showing the damage.

“Deeply saddened to see the damage caused by vandals,” wrote the society on Facebook.

The images show a headstone, at Surrey Central Cemetery, that looks broken at the base.

“I don’t understand the logic of these people who think it’s funny to desecrate someone’s family burial site, and cause grief to the family’s,” a Facebook user commented on the post.

These headstones were in the pioneer area, meaning they are more than 100 years old. The society has not specified who vandalized the headstones or if they know who did it.

