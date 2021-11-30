The magical displays decorating one of the largest and most beautiful gardens in Vancouver is under way.

VanDusen Garden’s Festival of Lights opened up to visitors on November 26. After being missed last year, fans were excited to return to over million twinkling lights, mesmerizing displays, Christmas music and festive delight beyond measure.

Here’s a glimpse into what VanDusen looks like this year.

A Look Inside The Festival of Lights at VanDusen

Rain or shine there is so much joy and festivity happening at the gardens this year. Take in the lights, enjoy the sips and treats and take in the magic of Christmas.

The Festival of Lights at VanDusen will run until January 3, 2022

