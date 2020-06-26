It Turns Out Vancouver Won’t Be Getting a Drive-In Theatre This Summer

It looks like Vancouver won’t be getting a drive-in cinema this year, after all, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

An events company had planned to offer a drive-through theatre next month, as a way to help people get out and have fun while staying safe.

However, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had said, this spring, that events with more than 50 cars would not be allowed.

“We know that people don’t stay in their cars all the time when you’re at these events and the more people we have, the more chances we have that this virus can spread to a lot of other people,” said Dr. Henry, last month.

Organizers tried to find a way to keep events – and revenue – going this summer. But Hot Tub Cinema, like many other events, have not found a way to make it work with the pandemic safety measures.

“COVID-19 restrictions were just making things near impossible to make the event feasible,” an event organizer told 604 Now.

However, hosting events where cars can drive through, but not gather is still allowed. That’s why the PNE is still able to host drive-through events like the Car-B-Q happening this weekend.

Other businesses are holding similar events, including Abbotsford and Langley, which are hosting drive-through food truck festivals. Here, cars can pick-up their food, but must not stay to eat it.

