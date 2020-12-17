An all-new Christmas event is brightening up spirits in a safe way this holiday season.
Buckle up for the festive drive-thru experience Playland Winter Lights, a magical journey to Santa.
Attendees can stay in the warmth of their vehicles as they drive along a two kilometre route through nine enchanted lands featuring hundreds of dazzling lights.
View this post on Instagram
There’s a variety of special characters and performers to help lead guests to Santa. And you can experience a Merry & Bright forest all lit up, with the musical sounds of your favourite Christmas carols that you can sing along to.
View this post on Instagram
The journey then goes to the Polar North, where there’s an iceberg cave, igloos, polar bears and penguins, as well as a Teddy Bear Brigade that will bring dreamland to life.
You’ll also find a 50-foot purple Christmas tree and some dancing elves while in Candy Cane Lane.
View this post on Instagram
The event initially sold out all dates but recently released new tickets this morning. As of writing, the only days with spots remaining are December 31-January 3.
More Winter Activities:
- This Farm’s Festive Food Drive-Thru Is A Must This Holiday Season
- This Richmond Waterfront Village Has Transformed Into a Winter Wonderland
- This Snow Globe Is A Safe & Festive Way To Dine In Over The Holidays
PNE Winter Lights – A Magical Journey to Santa
When: December 11th, 2020 – January 3rd, 2021
Where: PNE Grounds, 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Admission for carloads of 4 or less: $39, Admission for carloads of 5 or more: $49
For more things to do in Metro Vancouver, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.