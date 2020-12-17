An all-new Christmas event is brightening up spirits in a safe way this holiday season.

Buckle up for the festive drive-thru experience Playland Winter Lights, a magical journey to Santa.

Attendees can stay in the warmth of their vehicles as they drive along a two kilometre route through nine enchanted lands featuring hundreds of dazzling lights.

There’s a variety of special characters and performers to help lead guests to Santa. And you can experience a Merry & Bright forest all lit up, with the musical sounds of your favourite Christmas carols that you can sing along to.

The journey then goes to the Polar North, where there’s an iceberg cave, igloos, polar bears and penguins, as well as a Teddy Bear Brigade that will bring dreamland to life.

You’ll also find a 50-foot purple Christmas tree and some dancing elves while in Candy Cane Lane.

The event initially sold out all dates but recently released new tickets this morning. As of writing, the only days with spots remaining are December 31-January 3.

More Winter Activities:

PNE Winter Lights – A Magical Journey to Santa

When: December 11th, 2020 – January 3rd, 2021

Where: PNE Grounds, 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Admission for carloads of 4 or less: $39, Admission for carloads of 5 or more: $49

