There’s Snow Flurries In The Forecast For Vancouver Next Week

Metro Vancouver may see some snow early next week. The Weather Network calls for a 30% possibility of snow and/or rain on Monday.

Conversely, Environment Canada calls for sun.

Both weather networks expect a high of 6° C and a nighttime low of minus 4° C.

Similarly they also agree there will be rain on Saturday and sun on Sunday.

Some on Twitter are indicating we may receive a full blown arctic blast.

Listen up! A full blown arctic blast is expected to effect the BC south coast beginning next Monday. Very cold temperatures may cause any fresh growth on plants or trees to be severely damaged or destroyed. High outflow winds may be damaging and may cause power outages. pic.twitter.com/hwo6ecTHZ4 — BCWeather101(Andrew) (@BCWeather101) February 16, 2022

Regardless, neither weather report says B.C. is going to get it as bad as Ontario this weekend.

According to the Weather Network there is also a 40% chance of snow on Thursday the 24th of February but again Environment Canada calls for sun.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.