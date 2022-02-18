There’s Snow Flurries In The Forecast For Vancouver Next Week

Emma Gregory | @ekbg_26 | February 18, 2022
News
skytrain vancouver
Photo: @spotting.with.thomas / Instagram

Metro Vancouver may see some snow early next week. The Weather Network calls for a 30% possibility of snow and/or rain on Monday.

snow this family day

Photo: The Weather Network

Conversely, Environment Canada calls for sun. 

snow this family day

Photo: Environment Canada

Both weather networks expect a high of 6° C and a nighttime low of minus 4° C. 

Similarly they also agree there will be rain on Saturday and sun on Sunday.

Some on Twitter are indicating we may receive a full blown arctic blast.

Regardless, neither weather report says B.C. is going to get it as bad as Ontario this weekend. 

According to the Weather Network there is also a 40% chance of snow on Thursday the 24th of February but again Environment Canada calls for sun.

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Log in or create an account to save content