Metro Vancouver May Wake Up to Snow Flurries Tomorrow

Environment Canada predicted possible flurries early Thursday morning or sometime Friday.

Thursday morning is precipitation free in Vancouver, which leaves Friday.

According to the weather agency, the city will wake up to flurries which will eventually turn to rain.

RELATED: The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival Returns This Spring With In Person Events

Vancouver Weather

The Weather Network however predicts rain on Friday, but not snow. The two usually provide conflicting reports and often leave us locals confused.

Either way, the snow is not expected to stick.

Temperature wise Friday’s high is predicted to be 7° to 8° with a low of 3° to 4°.

Rain is predicted on and off all weekend with the Weather Network predicting one hour of sun on Sunday.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.