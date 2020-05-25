Despite Rain, Vancouver Forecast Calls For Temperatures To Hit 21° This Week

Although Vancouver can expect more rain this week, at least it will be accompanied by warmer temperatures, predicts the forecast.

Temperatures will stick to about 15 degrees on Monday, with periodic rain until the afternoon. After that, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain overnight.

RELATED: Vancouver Is Reopening Parking Lots at Parks & Beaches Across The City

Temperatures are expected to warm up slightly Tuesday, as Environment Canada calls for 17 degree weather. There will be some sun and clouds, which will clear up in the afternoon.

By Wednesday, however, you can expect a sunny cloudless day and 21 degrees. Those temperatures will stay at 21 Thursday and Friday, but you can expect cloudier days to accompany it.

So now that parks are open again, will you go out and enjoy the weather?

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.