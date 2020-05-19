Summer’s Not Here Yet: Vancouver Forecast Calls For Rain & Clouds This Week

We’re not done with the rain yet, as the Vancouver weather forecast calls for more wet and cloudy days ahead.

We can expect sunnier weather for Tuesday at least, with 19 degrees and a few clouds.

But the rain is expected to return Wednesday, with 15 degree temperatures.

Thursday will have rain as well, reports Environment Canada, along with another 15 degrees in the afternoon.

Thursday night will drop down to 10 degrees, but things will start to dry out by Friday. That day, you can expect clouds and 17 degree weather.

So, will you find ways to enjoy the Vancouver weather this week?

You can now enjoy parks, as quarantine restrictions begin to ease up.

