Forecast Calls For a Wet and Cloudy Week Across Metro Vancouver

Don’t expect any beach days this week, as the Vancouver weather forecast calls for plenty of rain ahead.

According to The Weather Network, the city can expect up to 33 mm of rain from Monday to Friday. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be cold the entire time.

The forecast calls for partially sunny skies on Monday, with 17 degrees and just a 40% chance of rain. Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week with 14 degrees and up to 20 mm of rain.

But temperatures will jump back up again Wednesday with 18 degrees, along with clouds and a 60% chance of showers.

The forecast shows we can expect another cloudy day Thursday, but a relatively dry one, along with 20 degree weather. And by Friday, there will yet again be a 60% chance of rain and 17 degree weather.

So, we hope you enjoyed the sun over the weekend while it was out and perhaps got to take in some of the parks that are now officially open.

While the Vancouver forecast may be less than ideal for June, The Weather Network had predicted a late start to summer, but promised hot days to come.

