It’s Going To Feel Like 33° As Sunshine Finally Arrives in Vancouver This Week

After a notably gloomy year, Vancouver weather is expected to finally warm up again just in time for the start of summer.
The lower mainland will finally get a streak of sunshine between this Wednesday and next Monday. While there will be some clouds midweek, it will be a primarily sunny weekend.
The forecast is calling for highs of 19°C inland beginning Wednesday, with highs of 20°C by the water at Vancouver International Airport.
The weather will heat up with each day, with inland temperatures rising to 29°C by Sunday, although it will feel like 33°C according to the Weather Network.
With an average UV index of 6, it’s highly encouraged to use sun protection and avoid sunburn from the ultra-voilet rays.
To take full advantage of the weather, check out an easy spring hike, this magical emerald pool only 1.5 hours from Vancouver, or 1 of 8 waterfront piers in Metro Vancouver.
