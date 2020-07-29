It’s Going To Feel Like a Toasty 31° In Parts of Metro Vancouver Today

It’s going to be a hot one today, as the weather will feel like 31 degrees in some parts of Metro Vancouver.

The Weather Network recently announced Vancouver is experiencing its first heatwave, with the temperatures reaching the early 30s.

Wednesday is one of the hottest days, but the temperature varies depending on where you are.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday is expected to sit at 25 degrees with pure sunny skies. However, it will be 29 degrees inland and with the Humidex, it will be 28 and 31 degrees inland.

So, enjoy it now while you can as things are expected to cool down slightly by Friday.

