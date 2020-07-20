Vancouver Is Going To Get Up To 30 Degree Temperatures This Week

Vancouver residents are in for some great weather this week, as temperatures get up to 30 degrees.

After a slow start to summer, the city is expected to see 25 degrees and 30 degrees inland, Monday.

The following day will be slightly cooler with 22 degrees and 26 inland, with mainly sunny skies.

By Wednesday, you’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 23 degrees, reports Environment Canada.

Thursday will be sunny and cloudless again with 23 degrees, while Friday will sit at 22 degrees with pure sun.

The rest of the country has had summer for a while now, but Vancouver is finally catching up. So, how will you enjoy the Vancouver temperatures this week?

