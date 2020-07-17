It’s Going To Heat Up To 29 Degrees This Weekend, Says Vancouver Forecast

Vancouver is going to get hot summer temperatures this weekend as the forecast calls for nearly 30 degrees.

Things will start off slowly on Friday, as there will be a 30% chance of showers this morning, but it will clear up in the afternoon. This city will see a high of 21 degrees and will become partly cloudy overnight.

RELATED: Hikers Won’t Be Able To Access One of B.C.’s Most Popular Trails This Year

By Saturday, however, Environment Canada predicts the sky will be mostly clear with 22 degrees and 29 degrees inland.

By Sunday, you can expect 24 and 28 degrees inland with pure, blue sunny skies. Luckily, that weather will continue on into next week.

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the Vancouver forecast this weekend, check out our weekend guide.

Just make sure to stay safe as the number of COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.