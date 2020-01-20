Metro Vancouver May See Up To 130 mm of Rain These Next Few Days

With the snow in Vancouver gone, the rain is coming back with a vengeance, according to the weather forecast.

The city will see nothing but downpours from Monday to Friday, adding up to 130 mm of rain this week.

Monday’s rain will start off lighter with up to 8 mm that day and temperatures sitting between 6-8 degrees, said The Weather Network.

That’ll pick up Tuesday, however, with up to 20 mm of rain that day alone and temperatures at seven degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the wettest days of the week. While Wednesday will see between 30-40 mm of rain, Thursday will get 35-45 mm.

That is expected to drop to about 15 mm of rain on Friday, with temperatures at nine degrees.

So there you have it – the snow is gone and we’re back to good ole Vancouver winter for this forecast. Did you miss the rain?

