This Week’s Vancouver Forecast Calls For Temperatures Up To 32°

Things will continue to heat up in Vancouver, as temperatures may get up to 32 degrees this week. The hottest day will be Tuesday, where Vancouverites will see 24, but 32 degrees inland, with the humidity.

Wednesday will continue the hot streak with up to 29 degrees with the humidity; although there will be fog patches in the morning.

By Thursday, things will start to cool down as we can expect just 20 degrees and showers throughout the day. Overnight, we will see 14 degrees and clouds.

But by Friday, Environment Canada calls for 21 degrees weather with a mix of sun and clouds.

So, enjoy today’s temperatures while you can, before things start to cool down. You can start by visiting provincial parks near Vancouver.

