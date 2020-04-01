Forecast Calls For More Wet Flurries Across Metro Vancouver This Week

While the forecast originally called for sunshine, parts of Metro Vancouver woke up to a heavy hail storm to kickoff April.

The rest of the day has been gloomy, and you can expect the same for Thursday and Friday.

According to Environment Canada, there’s a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Thursday, and an equal opportunity for flurries on Friday.

Both days will remain cloudy, with the sun poking through here and there.

Although this kind of weather isn’t typical in April, most locals will likely welcome it to help reduce the amount of people who aren’t taking social distancing serious – especially during bright and sunny days. Over the past few weeks, people have continued to flood parks and beaches, leading to cities introducing social distancing fines. At Kitsilano, the Park Board had to go as far as removing logs from beaches to discourage visitors.

For more news, head to our News section.