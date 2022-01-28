Snow Expected to Hit Vancouver Just in Time For The First Week of February

After some crisp sunny January days the Vancouver weather forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of flurries mid next week.

It was a rough winter but Toys’R’Us probably won’t sell out of sleds again because weather experts predict the snow likely won’t stick.

Vancouver Weather Forecast

While it’s going to rain this weekend, by next Wednesday we will likely see a mix of snow and rain, according to Environment Canada.

For people wanting to ski on the North Shore, this should come as good news.

Vancouver usually sees one snow event per year. This could potentially

be our second; however, experts say temperatures and amount of snow will not compare to December.

Environment Canada reports temperatures at the beginning of the week will see highs of 7°C before dropping 3°C on Wednesday, and -1°C overnight.

