Cambie Street Bridge is about about to get a digital and artistic makeover.

The underside of the bridge will be transformed into the digital world of Voxel Bridge. This will be the newest Vancouver Biennale public art work installation. Using augmented reality (AR) and blockchain technology the space will become an interactive 3-D world.

The digital space will be built around the bridge deck, around the columns, and underfoot on the sidewalk from West 2nd to the parking-lot road. Assembly will start on Monday, June 7.

What Exactly is Voxel Bridge?

This is an 18,000 sq-ft immersive installation by New York-based, Colombian artist Jessica Angel.

The artwork itself explores how public space can be constructed and utilized in both digital and physical realities. She aims to create a visual connection between technology and the structure of the Cambie Street bridge.

“It’ll be like you’re standing in the middle of a circuit board,” she said. “At the same time, the visual perception will be slightly off. It’s like an optical illusion. You feel the ground is not quite where it’s supposed to be.”

As the first layer is the vinyl overlay. The second will require users to download a Vancouver Biennale app. With the app you will be able to see digital objects that appear to float around and interact. It will truly transform the space into an animated and interactive experience.

The app will be available this June. By July, Voxel Bridge will be operational and accessible to anyone with a smartphone, iPad or tablet.

Voxel Bridge

When: Summer 2021 – 2023

Where: Underneath Cambie Street Bridge South in Vancouver

