Vancouver Is Hosting a Massive Super Smash Bros Tournament

The return of in person esports gaming is being heralded by UBC Esports and Galint Gaming. Battle of B.C. 4, a Super Smash Bros tournament, will take place at the UBC campus from June 10 – 12.
The event was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed because of COVID-19.
The main events will be the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee.
There are side tournaments as well, in person panels and podcast recordings, a vendors alley and a 19+ party with entertainment.
People will be coming to Vancouver just for this tournament as it is a qualifier for the Smash World Tour Championship, which occurs in December of this year. The prize for that is $250,000.
As of March 14 there were 71 early bird entrants.
It’s week two of our Early Bird registration! We’ve got 71 entrants so far; let’s hit 💯 by Wednesday? If we do, we’ll give out a free Galint hoodie to one of the first 100 registered players! #BattleOfBC pic.twitter.com/SDX04wo7hQ
— Battle of BC (@battleofbc) March 14, 2022
The event will take place at the A.M.S. Student Nest, and has a capacity of 1024. It is expected to sell out.
The organizers are currently looking to hire staff and volunteers.
Battle of B.C. 4
Where: A.M.S. Student Nest UBC
When: June 10 – 12
Admission: $55 early bird, $65 regular, spectator $50. There are additional event fees.
