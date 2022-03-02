Rebranded Trump Tower Opens In Vancouver This Spring and Here’s a Look Inside

Photos have surfaced online of the interior of the new Paradox Hotel, formerly the Trump Hotel, and the two look suspiciously similar.

What’s inside might not matter though because Trump’s name was removed from the outside of the building late 2021.

The Trump Tower opened in 2017, to much condemnation and scorn from local residents, but closed permanently in 2020 after its owner filed for bankruptcy.

Now the same downtown Vancouver building is being reopened under a new name, Paradox. Bookings are already being accepted for as early as April 1.

This while the same hotel is still listed on Kayak.com as the Trump International Hotel.

Hotel.com.au will let you book rooms at Paradox and features images of the new hotel. Comparing those photos to the ones listed on Kayak there is only one difference. Kayak’s pictures have the word “Trump” stamped on them.

Indeed Trump’s involvement in the former hotel was not much more than a stamp, as the company that owned the hotel, TA Global, only paid him to use his name for branding purposes.

What exactly is going on inside the hotel in terms of renovations is not known; however, the new hotel’s Facebook page says “Paradox is a globally branded boutique lifestyle hotel and resort group, with roots in Vancity. Our hotels & resorts deliver authentic, laid-back and charismatically cultured hospitality in the playfully refined spirit of West Coast style.”

It remains to be seen if the playfully refined West Coast spirit of the new hotel will differ from that of the old.

Some say the ghost of Trump still wanders the halls.

