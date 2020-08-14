Vancouver Transit Is One Of The Most Expensive In Canada, Says Study

Dana Bowen | August 14, 2020
News
Translink
Photo: oh_my_gerbils / 604 Now Flickr Pool

On top of its pricey housing market, Vancouver is also one of the most expensive cities in Canada for public transportation.

A recent study, by Picodi, published a report that compares the affordability of public transit both nationally and internationally.

The study found Vancouver placed fourth for most expensive transit, with the monthly fair coming up to $98.

Toronto was number one on the list with a monthly fair price of $156. However, the fact that the city includes streetcars, buses and subways may explain the high monthly price.

The top 10 most expensive cities for transit in Canada are:

  1. Toronto ($156)
  2. Calgary ($109)
  3. Winnipeg ($102.05)
  4. Vancouver ($98)
  5. Montreal ($86.50)
  6. Saskatoon ($83)
  7. Halifax ($82.50)
  8. St. John’s ($78)
  9. Yellowknife ($75)
  10. Moncton ($66)

When it comes to the most expensive cities internationally, London, Dublin and New York top the list.

