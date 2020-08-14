Vancouver Transit Is One Of The Most Expensive In Canada, Says Study

On top of its pricey housing market, Vancouver is also one of the most expensive cities in Canada for public transportation.
A recent study, by Picodi, published a report that compares the affordability of public transit both nationally and internationally.
The study found Vancouver placed fourth for most expensive transit, with the monthly fair coming up to $98.
Toronto was number one on the list with a monthly fair price of $156. However, the fact that the city includes streetcars, buses and subways may explain the high monthly price.
The top 10 most expensive cities for transit in Canada are:
- Toronto ($156)
- Calgary ($109)
- Winnipeg ($102.05)
- Vancouver ($98)
- Montreal ($86.50)
- Saskatoon ($83)
- Halifax ($82.50)
- St. John’s ($78)
- Yellowknife ($75)
- Moncton ($66)
When it comes to the most expensive cities internationally, London, Dublin and New York top the list.
