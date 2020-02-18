Vancouver, Surprisingly, Does Not Have the Highest Rent in Canada

Despite the city’s housing crisis, Vancouver does not have the highest rent in Canada.

A recent study looked at 30 cities across the country and found Vancouver had the second highest rent for a two-bedroom and the sixth highest for a one-bedroom.

Toronto sits at the most expensive place to rent. The average price for a one-bedroom in Toronto is $2,315, whereas in Vancouver, the average is $1,882.

A two-bedroom in Toronto is about $2,926 and in Vancouver it’s $2,800.

The median rent in Vancouver did rise by six percent within a year, however. Average rents increased by 1.3% nationally from January 2019 to 2020.

The lowest rents for a one-bedroom in Canada go to Fort Nelson, Quebec City, Gatineau, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Regina.

The news may come as a surprise, given the city is repeatedly voted the least affordable place to live. What do you think of this study?

