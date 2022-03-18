Hollywood North is not known to be as phony as L.A., generally it could be believed we have less need to front.
That being said, we received some alarmingly consistent responses regarding the questionable things Vancouverites are known for saying.
We’ve compiled the most popular sayings and shared them below.
RELATED: 29 Of The Most Overrated Things In Vancouver, According To Vancouver
1. Let’s do something soon (head’s up, soon usually means never)
2. It’s affordable (Who says that?)
3. It doesn’t rain that much
4. You have to try this new hipster restaurant/vegan-bakery, etc. it’s amazing and well priced
5. Just drive. There’s lots of parking and it’s cheap
6. Gas prices are coming down soon
7. It’s an easy hike up
View this post on Instagram
8. You don’t need a winter coat
9. Gas prices are coming down soon
10. I’m a CEO
11. There are authentic Mexican restaurants here
12. The Canucks are winning the cup this year
13. Seattle is only a two hour drive
14. The water in English Bay is clean
15. The club scene is good
16. Traffic isn’t that bad!
17. It’s just raining a bit. It won’t last.
18. I’ll call you tomorrow
19. They won’t go to the restaurant unless the food it’s gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, non-organic
20. The dating scene is awesome
Do you agree or disagree with the list? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Join our page on Facebook or drop your two cents in the comments below!
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.