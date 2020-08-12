Two Metro Vancouver Safeways Had Multiple Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Several employees from two Metro Vancouver Safeway locations have tested positive for COVID-19, reported Sobeys Inc.

The grocery store chain confirmed that an employee from the Safeway at 8860-152 Street in Surrey has tested positive for the virus. The staff member last worked on August 1st.

Two more employees at the location tested positive prior to this, with their last shift on July 30th and August 1st.

Meanwhile, a staff member at the Safeway on 12825-16 Avenue in Surrey has tested positive as well. That employee last worked August 1st.

Sobeys said after each case was reported, the stores had each been thoroughly sanitized.

They added that they will notify all employees who were in contact with those affected. They then must self-isolate for two weeks.

B.C. health officials have announced several cases of COVID-19 exposure at local restaurants and pubs.

