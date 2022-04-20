Legendary Money Managers To Speak At Vancouver’s Investment Conference This Spring

The ultimate financial masterclass is coming to Vancouver for two days only this spring. Hosted by Cambridge House International, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is designed for anyone interested in finance, not just mining professionals.

The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre on May 17 and 18 and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

It’s the best investment you can make for your future and will feature several world leaders and globally respected economists, as well as legendary money managers and investors that will dive deep into the most important issues we will face in the coming years.

Speakers

The conference will feature more than 100 macro finance key note speakers, 5,000 investors and 225 commodity investment opportunities.

The former prime minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, is one of the featured speakers.

Other speakers include:

Felipe Calderon, former president of Mexico

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence

Jay Martin, president and CEO of Cambridge House International

Nomi Prins, Author of “COLLUSION How the central bankers rigged the world”

David Rosenberg, president and chief economist of Rosenberg Research & Associates

Peter Schiff, of Euro Pacific Capital Inc.

John Mauldin, of Mauldin Economics

Harry Dent, New York Times bestselling author

Danielle Park, president of Venable Park Investment Counsel

Rick Rule, of Rule Investment Media

Otavio (Tavi) Costa, portfolio manager of Crescat Capital

Dr. Mark Skousen, editor-in-chef of Forecasts & Strategies

Gwen Preston, of Resource Maven

Brent Cook, independent exploration analyst at Exploration Insights

Jeff Clark, senior precious metals analyst at GoldSilver.com

Brian Bosse, vice president of Murenbeeld & Co.

Nick Hodge, co-founder of Digest Publishing

Paul Harris, Americas editor of Mining Journal

And much more

Exhibitors

The conference will provide some helpful tips on your path to personal and financial sovereignty and how everyone needs to be more active when it comes to their investments.

There will be dozens of exhibitors on-site, including the following:

1911 Gold Corp.

Adventus Mining Corp.

Altius Minerals Corp.

Amex Exploration Inc.

Apollo Silver

Baselode Energy Corp.

Bond Resources Inc.

Captain Mining Inc.

Delta Resources Ltd.

Electric Royalties Ltd.

Freegold Ventures Limited

Goldplay Mining

Imagine Lithium Inc.

Mineros

Royal Canadian Mint

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Volcanic Gold Mines

Windfall Geotek Inc.

Those with a keen interest in bitcoin, real estate and all things economics won’t want to miss out on this event, as it will help you be more in the know when it comes to the latest trends within the finance industry and what to expect moving forward.

With money and sovereignty being redefined, organizers say it has never been more important to pay attention, think critically and help protect the future.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2022

When: May 17-18, 8:30am-5:30pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre

Tickets: Range from $39.90 – $1,496.25. Details here.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content made in partnership with Cambridge House International. To learn more about the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, please visit their website.