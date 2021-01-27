Vancouver Residents With a Car Will Be Required To Get a Parking Permit Soon

If you own a car and live in Vancouver, you may be requiring a parking permit by the end of 2021.

The City of Vancouver is asking for public input on changes to residential parking regulations on introducing permit parking in all residential neighbourhoods.

The permits are likely to cost a minimum of $30 to $45 annually. The rate may be higher for “more polluting new vehicles,” according to the City of Vancouver.

For those neighbourhoods that already have parking permit regulations, the fees will remain the same. The new permit system will only apply to neighbourhoods that do not have permit-parking regulations.

The City says, that “for older or lower-priced vehicles, we do not expect the cost of new parking permits in those neighbourhoods would be more than the cheapest residential parking permit that the City sells today (currently $45.45 per year).”

When Is This Happening?

There is a timeline for consultation and a final plan. The council is engaging with the public before developing a detailed program.

Until February 28, people can share their feedback on residential parking. From there The City will develop and share a proposal with the public this spring. The approval process with Council will then be held in July.

Why Does The City Want A Parking Permit Program?

The reason for the permit programs is to help the city better manage parking on street, trying to encourage people to park off street and free up road space.

The program intends to:

Make it easier for residents, visitors, and service providers to find parking on the street

Protect neighbourhoods from future parking issues that might otherwise be caused by development, commuting patterns, or other local conditions

Improve the customer experience in existing and future permit areas by making permits and passes easier to get, with simple online options

Support goals under the Climate Emergency Action Plan and sustainable transportation, public space, and water management.

Support safer streets and cleaner air by reducing driving in circles looking for parking

Encourage zero-emissions vehicles for people buying new ones through a carbon surcharge for newer, higher-priced vehicles that burn gas and diesel

Enable space to be converted to other uses (e.g. green infrastructure, wider sidewalks, public spaces)

Residents can take the survey at shapeyourcity.ca/parking.

