Vancouver Public Library Faces Backlash Again for Hosting Anti-Trans Speaker

The Vancouver Public Library is facing backlash yet again for hosting talks by an anti-trans speaker.

Speaker Meghan Murphy is hosting the event, Gender Identity YVR this March, on some controversial subjects.

“After a difficult and emotional discussion, a majority of the Board decided to accept the rental request,” wrote VPL chief librarian Christina de Castell, Monday. “As with other room rentals, acceptance of this rental request does not mean that the Board endorses or agrees with the positions of the group or individuals using our space.”

But the acceptance of Murphy’s application has been met with backlash.

“I reiterate my warning to @VPL and @CityofVancouver there are legal consequences if our municipal government knowingly participates in or facilitates attempts to impinge on the charter rights of Canadians to live free of discrimination,” Morgane Ogar tweeted on the event post.

And, this is the second time Murphy will be talking at the Vancouver Public Library. The first time meant the the Vancouver Pride Parade disinvited the library to the parade.

The Pride Parade had described Murphy’s talks as “an event that undermined the dignity of trans women,” according to Global News.

Murphy is the founder of an online website, Feminist Current. So, this is where she speaks on sex and gender.

She also questions whether people can change their biological sex, saying “women aren’t men.”

However, for the upcoming event, Murphy tweeted the event is for “people of all genders (and views).”

The event is set for March 21, 2020.

