Vancouver Police Have Seen More Than Twice The Number Of Hate Crimes Than 2019

Hate-related incidents are on the rise in Vancouver, at more than double the rate from last year, police say.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement, Friday, it has identified 155 hate-associated reports this year so far. That’s compared to 69 reports for the same period in 2019.

“We are seeing an uptick in reports coming in to police, which gives us confidence that the public is hearing our plea,” said media relation officer Const. Tania Visintin.

VPD Investigators are currently working on 35 files, which have been classified as potential hate crimes. Charges have been recommended to Crown counsel for 16 of those files.

Police have seen a particular rise in crimes toward people of Asian heritage, amid the pandemic. That includes an incident earlier this year, where people defaced Chinatown’s Millennium gate with racist graffitti.

