The PNE Prize Home Will Return This Summer And It’s a Mountainside Masterpiece

Although the PNE may not be happening like normal this year, the prize home will return and it’s truly a masterpiece.

The annual giveaway is happening again and this year it’s a Pemberton chalet, valued at more than $2 million.

The PNE prize home features a hot tub and sauna. It also comes with furniture, household appliances and a robotic lawn mower.

While interior photos won’t be available until next week, here are some the views you could be enjoying:

Chances of winning are one in 798,000, but anyone could end up as the winner. To put your name in, you just have to buy tickets online.

