Vancouver Park Board Could Legalize Drinking In Parks Today

The Vancouver Park Board is deciding today if drinking will be allowed at 10 parks this summer. The park board looked at a proposal last week, which outlined rules for the three-month pilot project.

RELATED: Vancouver Might Finally Get E-Scooters As A Transit Alternative

Through the proposal, park users will be able to drink in specific sections of 10 Vancouver parks. That includes Stanley Park, Queen Elizabeth Park and Trout Lake.

“The discussion around allowing alcohol consumption in parks has become more timely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing required in response. The pandemic has limited the ability of Vancouverites to socialize with their friends and family, however as restrictions in B.C. ease public health officials advise that socializing outdoors at safe distances reduces risk of virus transmission,” the Park Board report reads.

Under the proposal, park users will be able to publicly drink from 11 am-9 pm daily until October 12th.

This comes after North Vancouver as well as Port Coquitlam approved similar pilot projects.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.