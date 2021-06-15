Overnight Parking in Vancouver May Soon Cost You $45 and $3 For Your Guests

Parking your car overnight on the streets of Vancouver may soon be costing you.

The City of Vancouver is looking at further reducing pollution in the city, and is targeting drivers to do so. They are proposing a program that will force drivers that live in certain areas to pay an additional fee annually, on top of their insurance.

The city’s “Climate Emergency Parking Program” includes charging for two things: residential overnight parking and owning a high-polluting vehicle.

Overnight Parking on Vancouver Streets

Residents that park on streets may be required to obtain an overnight permit. It would cost $45+ per year and be required for parking from 10 PM to 7 AM on all residential streets and lanes. Signs will be denoted in these areas saying “No parking except residents of this block.”

In addition, visitors would also have to pay $3 if they want to park overnight in those areas.

In case you need further clarification, the graphs below indicates the areas where this will apply and whether the permit is required for your usage.

The new permit would only be required on residential streets that do not already require permits

Pollution Parking Charge

In addition to the parking permits, there will be an additional charge for Vancouverites who own a 2023 or newer “high-polluting” vehicle. They could be charged up to $1,000 per year via a parking permit.

2023 or newer vehicles deemed “moderately polluting” would cost $500 for the same parking permit.

Electric and “low polluting” new vehicles would be exempt, as would be 2022 models or older or specialized vehicles for wheelchairs.

Mixed Public Reactions

There is a mixture of response to this proposed program with the public, as expected, but also within the City itself.

While the director of Transportation says, “not only would this program substantially reduce emissions and help us reach our Climate Emergency targets approved by Council in November 2020, it can help us better manage our curb space to serve residential areas.”

However, Vancouver City Councillor Lisa Dominato, says otherwise, “the fact is, we already actually have a pollution tax in the province – it’s the B.C. carbon tax. And what I think we should be doing is focusing on getting our fair share from Victoria, instead of double taxing residents of Vancouver.”

Regardless the City wants to hear from the residents. They are encouraged to take part in a survey and have until July 5 to do so.

If approved, the parking program would start in 2022.

