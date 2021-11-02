Vancouver’s Iconic Outdoor Ice Rink Plans To Reopen For The Season

This winter you can expect to strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks.

After being forced to stay closed last year, Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season.

The rink plans to open to the public in December 2021.

This ice rink has always been a popular spot for holiday shoppers. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

It provides guests an unique experience, skating around while taking in the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of year. Nothing sings Christmas quite like it.

Skating is normally free, and skates can be rented for $5 a pair or you can bring your own.

Although official dates and details of this year’s event have not been posted yet, in a typical year the ice rink is open from December 1 through to the end of February.

Once more details become available, this post will be updated accordingly. Until then, we can dream of those magical skate nights.

Robson Square Ice Rink

Location: 800 Robson Square, Vancouver – Right by the Law Courts and at the back of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

