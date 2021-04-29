If you’ve ever wondered what happened to the city’s hottest clubs in the 80s, 90s and 00s, you’re in luck. Here’s a blast from the past with some of Vancouver’s most popular nightclubs.

Vancouver’s Most Popular Nightclubs From The ’80s

Graceland

A triple threat as it was a nightclub, live music venue and art gallery, all rolled into one. It was located at 1250 Richards Street. Many popular DJs first got their start from Graceland.

Gandy Dancer

The gay club was a hit with its eclectic music and atmosphere. It closed down in the early 90s and became Yaletown’s Bar None.

The Town Pump

A popular Gastown venue for rock music in particular. It ran from 1983 to 1997 and hosted some impressive talent, including Nirvana, No Doubt and Pearl Jam.

Daddy Long Legs

This nightclub opened in 1979 and was a popular spot to party throughout the 1980s. It was best known for disco and it was located at the International Plaza Hotel in North Vancouver.

The Cave

The Cave nightclub at 626 Hornby Street was legendary back in the day, until it was bulldozed to make way for a new downtown Vancouver office tower in the early 1980s. The supper club dated as far back as the 1930s.

Champagne Charlie’s

This strip club located at 1006 Granville Street first opened in 1983. It was open for a little over a decade before turning into the Cellar and then The Belmont Bar.

Vancouver’s Most Popular Nightclubs From The ’90s

Oil Can Harry’s

This was the place to be in the 60s up until the early 90s when it was unfortunately demolished. It was later known as Outlaws and The Metro. Many bands played that stage in impromptu jams, including Motley Crue, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi and more.

Luv-A-Fair

This hot spot was in business for an impressive three decades before closing their doors in 2003. They were mostly known for their iconic 80s theme nights. Celebrities were often spotted here when in town, including Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp, U2, Pearl Jam, Tom Cruise and Marilyn Manson.

Starfish Room/Club Soda



This popular spot was previously called Club Soda and it was the place to be on a Friday night. It was sadly demolished to make room for new real estate developments.

Cheers

A popular spot in the 90s, this Delta nightclub was demolished not too long ago in 2016. It was a sad day for locals who had fond memories of partying there. In their glory days, they even hosted a Backstreet Boys concert after party in the Summer of 1998. There was a high-profile incident where NHL player Garrett Burnett was struck over the head with a barstool. He was in a coma for 20 days, and the BC government sued the nightclub’s former owners. The injury cost Burnett his NHL career.

Richards on Richards

A favourite among locals, the nightclub was torn down back in 2009. It was a popular spot in the 90s with its eclectic vibe. Now, a condo development resides in its place at 1036 Richards Street.

The Big Bamboo

A popular nightclub that gave local talent a chance to sing for a crowd. They once held a contest in which Michael Buble took to the stage in 1993, while the party-goers loved him, he was disqualified because he was only 18 (and not allowed in the club) at the time.

Purple Onion

After nine epic years in business, the Gastown nightclub shut down in 2004. They were known for having an awesome lineup of local DJs and live performers. There was a fatal shooting that occurred right on the front doorsteps of the nightclub. It closed down because the city decided to focus more on nightlife on Granville Street. It had a prime location right on Water Street near the Old Spaghetti Factory.

Level 5

The Level 5 nightclub was located on the 5th floor at 595 Hornby Street, which is now being occupied by Brandis Show Lounge. The exotic dancing establishment has been Vancouver’s premier show lounge for over 15 years.

Vancouver’s Most Popular Nightclubs From The ’00s

The Cellar Jazz Club

Established in 2000, it was located in Kits at 3611 Broadway. It was the place to go for great music, delicious food and have a drink with friends. It was said to be one of the best jazz clubs in the world, but they closed their doors in 2014.

Atlantis Nightclub



An awesome spot to show off your moves, with a huge dance floor and awesome DJ’s. It was located at 1320 Richards Street.

Gabby’s Country Cabaret

Everyone has memories at Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley. Sadly, this spot closed its doors for good in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after an impressive 35 years in business.

Au Bar

Situated at 674 Seymour Street, the nightclub had DJs spinning the most popular dance beats, which drew in lots of crowds on the weekends. It was popular in the ’00s but they closed their doors just last year.

Mirage

The Surrey nightclub was a hit in the 2000s but they closed down in 2014 after 18 years in business. It was located at 15330 102A Avenue. While it is sadly missed, it was replaced by Taphouse, which brings in a big crowd on weekends.

Wild Coyote

It was a popular place for college and university students with cheap drink specials and a large dance floor. It used to be located at 1312 South West Marine Drive, until it was closed down in 2009.

Roosters

Roosters Country Cabaret just closed down in 2019. The bar was known for its particularly rowdy crowds, where police were often called to break up fights in the parking lot.

What nightclubs were your favourite that are now closed down? Let us know in the comments below!

