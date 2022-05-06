Live Like A Millionaire: Vancouver Mansions You Can Rent On Airbnb

Pretend you’re a millionaire (even just for a weekend) by booking out one of these luxurious Vancouver mansions on Airbnb.

Not only will you be living large but you’ll also be treated to some of the best unobstructed views the city has to offer.

Vancouver Mansions You Can Airbnb

Check into this beautiful space in West Vancouver that can sleep up to 14 guests with six bedrooms and seven baths. The sprawling 9,000-square-foot mansion is perfect for entertaining, with a heated indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, theatre and pool table. There’s also a smart TV in every room.

It costs approximately $2,200 a night with a minimum four night stay.

Escape to this lavish house in West Vancouver that can sleep up to 16 guests with eight bedrooms and 4.5 baths. One of this Airbnb’s biggest draws is the private outdoor pool overlooking the iconic Vancouver skyline.

It costs approximately $2,300 a night with a minimum two night stay.

Live like kings and queens at this luxury home in Vancouver. It can sleep up to 16 guests with six bedrooms and seven baths. It also boasts a gym, sioux chef kitchen, game room, theatre room, bar, sauna, pool and hot tub.

It costs approximately $1,700 a night with a minimum two night stay.

Hop on a quick ferry from West Vancouver to the scenic Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast. It’s home to this beautiful beachfront estate, which can sleep up to 16 guests with five bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The 5,200-square-foot space is tucked away in a private wooded area with a backyard that opens up onto your own private beach.

It costs approximately $1,125 a night with a minimum four night stay.

Get some much needed R&R at this stunning space in West Vancouver that can sleep up to 16 guests with seven bedrooms and nine baths. Nestled in the prestigious British Properties, this property features a heated outdoor pool and panoramic ocean views of the downtown core, Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park.

It costs approximately $3,500 a night, but has a minimum 30 night stay.

Take a 15 minute seaplane ride from Richmond to the private Sear Island, located off the south tip of Gabriola Island. It can sleep up to 16 guests with nine bedrooms and three baths. Boasting 28 acres of pristine, natural beauty, Sear Island has all the amenities you could ask for.

The exact cost is TBD as all upcoming dates are currently booked for now.

Take off to Whistler and indulge in a stay at this ski-in, ski-out chalet featuring a gym, gondola, pool and hot tub. It can sleep up to 16 guests with seven bedrooms and 7.5 baths. The 10,000-square-foot home is considered one of, if not the most prestigious short-term rental in all of Whistler, amongst the locals.

It costs approximately 7,400 a night with a minimum four night stay.

