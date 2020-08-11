A Vancouver Lake Has Been Closed Due To High Levels Of E. Coli

Vancouver Coastal Health has just closed East Vancouver’s Trout Lake, due to its high levels of E. coli.

The health authority posted the notice to its website, Monday, saying the lake is closed to swimming.

RELATED: More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Connected To Public Places Since July

A sample collected at the lake suggested the levels of E. coli sit at 1,700/100 ml of water. To compare, Metro Vancouver is required to close swimming beaches when it exceed 400/100 mL.

Trout Lake’s levels are even higher than Sunset Beach, which was closed this week because it clocked in at 1,375/100 mL.

Vancouver Coastal Health said high levels of E. coli can increase the chances of gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections.

The health authority also recently closed a Port Moody beach due to its levels of E. coli.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.