This Vancouver Joint Is Offering A Free Noodle Bowl Today

One Vancouver shop is celebrating National Friendship Day by offering a deal for you and a friend.

Sip Bowl La Mian is offering customers a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all of its noodle dishes for one day only.

So from 11 am-9 pm today, you can head to the location on 2255 West 41st Ave., in Kerrisdale, to get two meals for the price of one.

The restaurant makes seven kinds of hand-pulled noodles, so you’ll have lots to choose from on the menu.

This is a dine-in only deal, so make sure to stay safe and social distance when you can.

