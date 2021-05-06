Attention Rabbit and Bunny Lovers, Vancouver will soon be opening its door to the first ever Bunny Cafe.

Originally a pop-up event in 2019, Bunny Cafe will soon become a permanent fixture, bringing joy and happiness to animal loving Vancouverites.

This is brought to us by the founder and owner of Catfé, Michelle Furbacher. The cat café opened five years ago at the International Village mall, and was also a first of its kind for Vancouver (as well as Western Canada).

Partnered with the Rabbitats Rescue Society, this Bunny Café hopes to provide a safe space for people to socialize with adoptable bunnies from Rabbitats rescue. Their main goal is to feature homeless, abandoned and feral rabbits that need to find their fur-ever homes.

The café is expected to open within the next few weeks at 1696 Venables Street, on the corner of Commercial Drive. They are currently renovating and looking to hire some rabbit loving employees with sales experience.

Due to the pandemic though, they’ll be first opening as a retail space and lounge for visiting the adoptable bunnies. They’ll later transition into a vegetarian and vegan-friendly cafe when restrictions are lifted.



What happened when the bunny met the rabbit of his dreams? They lived hoppily ever after—in Vancouver.

