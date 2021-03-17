Hollywood North is Back; Here’s Everything Filming in Vancouver This Spring

Christina Chandra | March 17, 2021
More
tv shows filming in vancouver
Photo: @stephenamell / Instagram

Get ready to see some stars, and we’re not just talking about the ones in the sky.

As the return to normalcy is on the rise and people are getting vaccinated, filming is ramping back up in Vancouver and there is a large list of shows and movies to look forward to. Many productions are coming back with a few new ones announced as well.

Here is the run down a list of T.V. shows and movies that you may catch around town.

RELATED: 

Filming in Metro Vancouver This Spring

TV shows

good doctor vancouver filming

Photo: The Good Doctor / imdb

  1. A Million Little Things – Season 3
  2. Batwoman – Season 2
  3. Charmed – Season 3
  4. DC Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6
  5. Debris – Season 1
  6. Kung Fu – Season 1
  7. Lost Ollie – Season 1
  8. Maid – Season 1
  9. Motherland Fort Salem – Season 2
  10. Nancy Drew – Season 2
  11. National Parks
  12. Pachinko – Season 1
  13. Peacemaker (aka The Scriptures) – Season 1
  14. Riverdale – Season 5
  15. Space Force – Season 2
  16. Snowpiercer – Season 3
  17. Supergirl – Season 6
  18. Superman & Lois – Season 1
  19. The Babysitters Club – Season 2
  20. The Big Sky – Season 1
  21. The Flash – Season 7
  22. The Good Doctor – Season 4
  23. The Midnight Club
  24. Turner & Hooch – Season 1
  25. Upload – Season 2
  26. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2

Movies

vancouver filming sonic the hedgehog

Photo: Sonic the Hedgehog / imdb

  1. American Dreamer
  2. Bonfire
  3. Corner Office
  4. Easter Sunday
  5. Mixtape
  6. Peter Pan & Wendy
  7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  8. Yellowjackets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Splendid World (@splendid_world1)


For more interesting finds across Metro Vancouver, check out our Entertainment section.

Log in or create an account to save content