Get ready to see some stars, and we’re not just talking about the ones in the sky.
As the return to normalcy is on the rise and people are getting vaccinated, filming is ramping back up in Vancouver and there is a large list of shows and movies to look forward to. Many productions are coming back with a few new ones announced as well.
Here is the run down a list of T.V. shows and movies that you may catch around town.
Filming in Metro Vancouver This Spring
TV shows
- A Million Little Things – Season 3
- Batwoman – Season 2
- Charmed – Season 3
- DC Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6
- Debris – Season 1
- Kung Fu – Season 1
- Lost Ollie – Season 1
- Maid – Season 1
- Motherland Fort Salem – Season 2
- Nancy Drew – Season 2
- National Parks
- Pachinko – Season 1
- Peacemaker (aka The Scriptures) – Season 1
- Riverdale – Season 5
- Space Force – Season 2
- Snowpiercer – Season 3
- Supergirl – Season 6
- Superman & Lois – Season 1
- The Babysitters Club – Season 2
- The Big Sky – Season 1
- The Flash – Season 7
- The Good Doctor – Season 4
- The Midnight Club
- Turner & Hooch – Season 1
- Upload – Season 2
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2
Movies
- American Dreamer
- Bonfire
- Corner Office
- Easter Sunday
- Mixtape
- Peter Pan & Wendy
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Yellowjackets
